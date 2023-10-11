2023 BOOKIZCON Launched Successfully with Over 10 Countries, 180 Companies, and 200 Authors Participated from Abroad
View of the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' | Photo by AVING News
Lee Jae-Joon, Mayor of Suwon, and key figures, including the artist GANZ, are striking performance poses during the opening ceremony of the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' held at the Suwon Convention Center on October
Mikio Igarashi explaining his characters like Bonobono at the 2023 BOOKIZCON on October 6th | Photo by AVING News
Products from companies participating in the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' | Photo by AVING News
The '2023 International Children's Book and Content Festival' concluded the five-day event with 20,000+ attended, including publishers, educators, and families.SUWON, GYEONGGI, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kids Content Convergence Event, the '2023 International Children's Book and Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)', ended successfully. 2023 BOOKIZCON took place at the Suwon Convention Center from October 5th to 9th with the theme 'Diverse Growth, Greater Possibilities.' It concluded its inaugural launch with the participation of over ten countries, 180 participating companies, and 200 artists in both illustration and writing.
Distinguished from other children's events with various experiential programs using children's books and content, 2023 BOOKIZCON demonstrated its uniqueness with high direct participation by over 7,000 children among over 20,000 attendees, who spent an average of four hours at the event.
2023 BOOKIZCON presented various children's content, including books and play activities, throughout the venue, from the exhibition hall to conferences and Kids Music Plus Con, enabling children to spread their wings of imagination.
Especially on the opening day (October 5th), the artist GANZ hosted his live drawing show to symbolize 'Diverse Growth, Greater Possibilities' along with a group handprint ceremony.
On the 2nd day (October 6th), Mikio Igarashi, the author of the Japanese 4-panel manga 'Bonobono,' attended the 2023 BOOKIZCON. He first met his fans at the 'Author Mikio Igarashi Special Event,' where he did the autograph signing in the special booth to thank them. He then hosted a live drawing show titled 'Mikio Igarashi Live Drawing Show' at the event venue, where he showcased his drawing process and explained the meaning behind his characters and drawings in real-time.
Igarashi's 'Bonobono' began in 1986 and is still being serialized today. The original manga was highly successful and led to adaptations into theater versions and TV animations.
A BOOKIZCON representative stated, "To make BOOKIZCON the sole Korean children's content brand, we will continue to do our best."
The International Children's Book Content Festival 'BOOKIZCON' is hosted by Suwon City in collaboration with Gyeonggi Province, the Suwon Convention Center, EZpmp, and the Korea Publishers Association. The joint hosts Suwon City, Gyeonggi Province, the Suwon Convention Center, and EZpmp received support from the Korea Tourism Organization's integrated international conference program in preparing for the event.
