Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 12, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Village of Rock Creek
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont City of St. Clairsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Belmont County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Belmont County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Butler Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Crawford Life First Ambulance District
7/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Community Partnership on Aging
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Pepper Pike
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Erie City of Huron
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Worthington City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 STRS Examination
Greene Caesarscreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Holmes Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jackson City of Jackson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Village of Tiltonsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Lawrence Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Springfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Youngstown State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer City of Celina
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Miami Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Perry Harrison Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Pike Pike County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Portage Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Richland County Growth Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Summit City of New Franklin
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Warren Turtlecreek Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Wood Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

