Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 12, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Village of Rock Creek

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont City of St. Clairsville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont County Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government Belmont County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government Belmont County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Belmont County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government Belmont County Port Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government Belmont County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Butler Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Crawford Life First Ambulance District

7/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Community Partnership on Aging

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit City of Pepper Pike

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Erie City of Huron

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Worthington City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 STRS Examination Greene Caesarscreek Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Pleasant Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Holmes Monroe Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson City of Jackson

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Village of Tiltonsville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Lawrence Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Mahoning Springfield Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Youngstown State University Foundation

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer City of Celina

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Montgomery Miami Conservancy District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Perry Harrison Township Union Cemetery

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Pike Pike County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Portage Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland Richland County Growth Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Summit City of New Franklin

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Warren Turtlecreek Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Wood Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

