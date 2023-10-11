Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 12, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Village of Rock Creek
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|City of St. Clairsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Belmont County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Belmont County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Crawford
|Life First Ambulance District
7/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Community Partnership on Aging
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Pepper Pike
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|City of Huron
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Worthington City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|STRS Examination
|Greene
|Caesarscreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes
|Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jackson
|City of Jackson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Village of Tiltonsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Lawrence Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Springfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Youngstown State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|City of Celina
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Miami Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Perry
|Harrison Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|Pike County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Portage
|Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission agreed-upon procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|Richland County Growth Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|City of New Franklin
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Turtlecreek Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
