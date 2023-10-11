InventionHome® Announces New Invention—Talking Golf Ball
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy B. of Utah has created a novelty golf product designed to bring humor and entertainment to golf enthusiasts. The invention is a motion and touch-activated golf ball with a variety of pre-programmed humorous golf messages that poke fun at a golfer’s game and skill level. It makes a fantastic novelty or gag gift for all golf lovers.
Nancy is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Talking Golf Ball. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Talking Golf Ball can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Nancy is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Talking Golf Ball. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Talking Golf Ball can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
email us here