The Ambassador of Canada presented copies of his credentials

10/10/2023

On October 10, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Canada to Turkmenistan (with residence in Astana) Alan Hamson and accepted copies of his credentials.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in expanding Turkmen-Canadian relations.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further interaction both in the interstate format and within the framework of international and regional organizations.

In order to intensify bilateral cooperation, diplomats agreed to hold political consultations in 2024. Along with this, the expediency of improving the legal framework was noted.

Among the promising areas were highlighted the trade and economic area, the fuel and energy sector, “green energy”, as well as the education sphere.