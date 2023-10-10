Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,068 in the last 365 days.

The Ambassador of Canada presented copies of his credentials

The Ambassador of Canada presented copies of his credentials

10/10/2023

156

On October 10, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Canada to Turkmenistan (with residence in Astana) Alan Hamson and accepted copies of his credentials.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in expanding Turkmen-Canadian relations.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further interaction both in the interstate format and within the framework of international and regional organizations.

In order to intensify bilateral cooperation, diplomats agreed to hold political consultations in 2024. Along with this, the expediency of improving the legal framework was noted.

Among the promising areas were highlighted the trade and economic area, the fuel and energy sector, “green energy”, as well as the education sphere.

You just read:

The Ambassador of Canada presented copies of his credentials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more