Retroactive Zero Point Offender Infographic released by SentencingStats.com

Sentencingstats.com, releases guide to Retroactive Zero Point Offender Infographic to simplify Amendment 821 B sentence adjustments at §4C1. 1.

We want to spread awareness to as many people as possible, including those who may not know about potential reductions or have resources to explore eligibility alone.” — Mark Allenbaugh

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentencing Stats has created an easy-to-understand infographic to explain Amendment 821 Part B, the "zero point offender" amendment going into effect November 1, 2023.

This amendment creates a new guideline at §4C1. 1 and allows for retroactive sentence reductions of up to two offense levels for approximately 7,272 federal inmates.

However, not every inmate automatically qualifies. Sentencing Stats’ Zero Point Offender infographic breaks down the amendment’s impact and qualification process in simple, digestible steps. Readers learn the criteria for eligibility, how to apply, key dates, and factors that could affect outcomes like downward departures. Recommendations for inmates in Zones A and B are explained.

The infographic aims to raise awareness and maximize fairness by making this complex legal change accessible. It empowers affected individuals to self-advocate and helps attorneys, advocates and the public properly inform and support inmates.

While life-changing for thousands, the amendment can seem opaque without guidance. As a sentencing expert, Sentencing Stats' Chief Research Officer and co-founder Mark Allenbaugh had this to say: "We want to spread awareness to as many people as possible, including those who may not know about potential reductions or have resources to explore eligibility alone." Added CEO Darren Kramer: "we felt it was imperative to develop an easy-to-understand resource to help inmates, their loved ones, public defenders and attorneys alike understand the amendment qualifications and process".

The infographic is available both on SentencingStats.com's website and on the free resource site, developed by Sentencing Stats, https://www.zeropointoffender.com The infographic along with additional information is also available onhttps://www.amendment821.com/part-b-zero-point-offender

Pre-qualification and paid assessment services are also offered to aid in the process. Sentencing Stats invites all those interested to freely share or download a PDF copy of this new guide. For a limited time, our assessment verification service is also being offered at a discounted rate of just $49.

By openly sharing this infographic and data-driven insights, Sentencing Stats pursues greater transparency and justice for all in the legal system. They invite interested parties to freely share or download the guide’s PDF.

Sentencing Stats believes this tool will expand awareness and accessibility around Amendment 821 Part B during this impactful time. The company strives to make the law more navigable and equitable through visually clear materials and inclusive information sharing.



