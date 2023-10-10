Việt Nam vows  to raise position in global innovation rankings

VIETNAM, October 10 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has expressed its commitment to working with relevant agencies to evaluate innovation and assist localities in identifying the right directions to improve Việt Nam's position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) rankings, an official has said.

The MoST in coordination with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva held a hybrid workshop on October 10 to provide information about the GII 2023.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, Bùi Thế Duy, stated that Vietnam has made progress in the GII 2023 rankings, moving up two places to 46th among the 132 listed countries and economies. Việt Nam is also recognized as one of the seven middle-income countries that have made significant advancements in innovation over the past decade.

In terms of the specific GII sub-indices, Việt Nam has climbed two places to 57th in the innovation input sub-index and one place to 40th in the innovation output sub-index. Among ASEAN countries, Vietnam ranks behind Singapore (5th), Malaysia (36th), and Thailand (43rd). Deputy Minister Duy believed that Việt Nam's position in the GII 2023 could have been even higher if certain factors such as ICT services exports, copyright payments, fees, and licenses had been updated.

To promote innovation, Deputy Minister Duy emphasised the need for collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders. He expressed his hope that with the support of experts from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the MoST and related units can evaluate innovation, particularly at the local level, to identify the appropriate strategies for improving Việt Nam's position in the GII rankings.

Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, acknowledged Việt Nam's encouraging position in the GII 2023 rankings. However, she also highlighted the challenges posed by political and economic uncertainties globally, as well as changes in investment and trade strategies of many countries.

Ambassador Mai stressed the importance of Việt Nam tapping into its potential, enhancing technology transfer and innovation, and developing high-quality Vietnamese goods and services in foreign markets. She called for efforts from authorities, sectors, scientists, the private sector, and business associations at all levels to promote innovation and the application of science and technology.

Mai assured that the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations would support Việt Nam in collaborating with WIPO and other relevant organizations in innovation and technology transfer to develop products and services. — VNS