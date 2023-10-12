Aquatik's Kontrol Software Upgrades Video Game Monetization with Next-Day Access & Embedded Banking

Kontrol Logo

Aquatik's Kontrol Software introduces revolutionary access to powerful development tools, plus gaming payment processing and banking powered by J.P. Morgan.

We know how important cash flow is for game developers and content creators. It's why we prioritized next-day access to funds, streamlined business formation, and embedded robust banking services.” — Andrew Bouley

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering tech company Aquatik recently announced the official debut of their groundbreaking software, Kontrol, at the renowned TechCrunch Disrupt event in San Francisco. Kontrol is set to revolutionize the gaming industry across Windows, Mac, iOS and Android as a native desktop and mobile application, boasting a robust suite of financial, development, and administrative tools that gives the developer all the “kontrol”.

Developers can distribute their games directly via Kontrol or seamlessly integrate with other platforms. Most notably, Kontrol slashes the agonizing wait time for accessing sales revenue from the industry norm of 30 days post month-end to an unprecedented next-day access.

"We are thrilled to unveil Kontrol, a culmination of our passion to empower game developers like never before," remarked Andrew Bouley, President of Aquatik.

What sets Kontrol apart? The software's stellar collaboration with J.P. Morgan for payment and banking services, its robust build on the Google Cloud Infrastructure, and effortless SDKs for both Unity and Unreal Engine. From helping developers incorporate their business to streamlining game distribution with support for DLC, in-game items, currency, and achievement management – Kontrol does it all.

"We understand the pain points of developers," said Matt Dolan, Vice President of Aquatik. "Which is why we've ensured that with Kontrol, game developers can process credit card transactions without the high-risk flags that have historically hampered the industry."

Sarah DeToma, Head of Growth, emphasized Kontrol's inclusivity: "Whether you're a game developer, creator, or an esports team, Kontrol is here to support and amplify your endeavors. We even offer full white labeling, ensuring a seamless brand experience."

While Kontrol offers a plethora of features, its pricing remains incredibly competitive. Developers can avail of all Kontrol’s offerings for free, with a modest fee structure of only 5% over interchange for transactions processed on the platform.

The brains behind Kontrol aren’t new to revolutionizing industries. Founders Andrew Bouley, Matt Dolan, and Sarah DeToma previously collaborated on a project that introduced financial services to an existing software company, seeing an astounding processing of half a billion in a mere 12 months.

Kontrol brings a unique approach to financial management for game developers. Its partnerships with financial behemoth J.P. Morgan, incorporation startup Firstbase, gaming giant Twitch via IGDB, its sustainable fee model, and its potential for rapid adoption, along with its acknowledgment from Visa and Mastercard, give developers and creators a new opportunity to control their business, accelerate their cash flow and create lucrative connections with industry leaders dedicated to their success that previously weren't possible.

For potential clients – game developers, creators, and esports teams – Kontrol represents more than just a software; it's a paradigm shift, a tool that ensures their creativity and hard work translate swiftly into revenue, all while providing a smooth and secure transaction experience for their customers.

To join the revolution and know more about Kontrol, visit kontrol.gg

About Aquatik

Aquatik is a forward-thinking tech company committed to providing innovative solutions for game developers and the broader digital ecosystem. With a penchant for breaking barriers and redefining industry norms, Aquatik is on a mission to empower creators like never before.