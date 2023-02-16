Submit Release
LGP1 Partners With Leading Marketing Agency Aquatik Studios To Redefine the Way E-sports Are Experienced

LGP1

LUXEMBOURG, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LGP1 Sarl announces its partnership with the well-known US videogame marketing firm, Aquatik Studios, to help promote and bring them to market.

LGP1, is the only interactive and gamified e-sports platform where the public becomes the hero. It seeks to disrupt how competitive gaming is experienced online and on mobile through a suite of interactive features that allow the public to take part in the competition as never before. Unlike others, it engages and empowers with gamification inspired by reality TV and the hit videogame Among Us, offering unique 11x multi-POV content in a fast and highly efficient manner.

Aquatik Studios provides game development studios with turnkey marketing and content creation solutions to launch their latest games and is available to development studios of every size. Services range from on-screen talent to influencer management, beta user acquisition, NDA facilitation, public relations, and a digital presence suite that allows development studios to track and manage their online data.

“We feel vastly confident in launching LGP1 together with a partner like Aquatik. Thanks to their experience consolidated through the years with highly successful campaigns like those ran for Apogee, Dungeon Legends II, Godtail, KiwiWho, and Mad Robot, and through their loud and authoritative voice, we can achieve the reach we are seeking”, states Marco Prinzi, CEO of LGP1 Sarl. “We are excited to be facing this adventure together knowing we are in their capable hands.”

Boiler Plate: LGP1 Sarl (Luxembourg), who develops the platform independently, has been established on the 11th of February 2022 and is fully operational in Luxembourg. To make LGP1 happen, scale, and succeed, it leverages the diverse experience of several successful principals, including a highly skilled, award-winning video production team, a plethora of highly qualified developers, all experts in game-design and gamification, and a serial entrepreneur.

