Neptune's Cloud is Making Waves in the Gaming Industry

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 16, 2023 -- Whether it's because of cloud gaming, or the pandemic that left many to turn to their devices more than ever, it is apparent that gaming is becoming more popular than ever.

While this growth is a good thing for the industry, it can also lead to a huge market gap in supply and demand. Are there enough gaming studios to develop new and more exciting games daily? And if there are, are they developing diverse games that represent different cultural backgrounds?

The latter concern is what Wayne Messam II, the founder of Neptune’s Cloud Gaming Studio, is seeking to resolve. Wayne is passionate about telling stories of the black experience and aspires to create video games that accurately narrate it. His enthusiasm for both gaming and representing minority gamers is what led him to create Neptune’s Cloud, a studio that is already making waves in the gaming industry.

About Neptune’s Cloud:

Neptune's Cloud Entertainment is a video game indie studio specializing in creative immersion and unique audio experiences. Founded by Wayne Messam II in 2021, the studio's mission is to provide Black, Introspective, Queer gamers titles that fuel their passion for psychological adventures. The titles explore generational curses, expansive world-building with captivating characters and themes, and choice-driven plotlines that challenge the status quo of modern society.

Apart from developing entertaining, thought-provoking games, the studio has also incorporated Neptune's Cloud Education, an online learning resource provided through the platform's virtual masterclass. The purpose of the department is to teach Black and Queer game developers the studio's principles and techniques for creating creatively immersive games and beautiful, unique audio experiences.

The education also aims to provide the minority community with an understanding of the video game industry from the perspective of video game studios and the confidence to pursue a career in multiple disciplines of game development.

Neptune's Cloud Games and Projects:

Games developed at Neptune's Cloud are held to a standard of being unique and innovative right from the pre-development stage. With a heavy influence on audio creativity, the studio strives to give players an immersive and ecstatic experience.

Some of the games and projects that Neptune's Cloud is currently developing include:

The Sunrise Samurai:

The Sunrise Samurai is a rhythm game that follows the story of Tsumito as he travels as a rogue samurai from a lost clan. This ninja-themed game is the first project that is in development, geared for release.

The game is a collaboration between Neptune's Cloud, Time Turner Productions, and Tripple L Studios.

Duality - King of Dragons:

Duality - King Of Dragons is a game with a stream of themes that hit too close to home. It revolves around a relatable Malik El-Shabazz, in 4040 post-apocalyptic earth. Malik tragically comes of age in his cursed heritage as the next up-keeper of universal balance, the King of Dragons. The game follows the complex journey that eventually leads him to be crowned king.

This project is set for release in 2025.

MerFight – Octonia's Feud:

MerFight is a Fighting Game with Mermaids. This game has a lot of characters to choose from and a captivating story of the Arctic Prince. Neptune's Cloud composed the theme for Octonia's Arena.

The game is already released, and everyone is able to check it out on Steam now.

How Neptune's Cloud is Making Waves in the Gaming Industry:

Apart from developing games, Neptune's Cloud also has educational material that has been curated and perfected to provide insight into their work to anyone who can access it. They also plan on producing marketing merchandise that all typical game studios do in parallel to their LIVE events that help foster the community they amass during their mentorship programs.

Eventually, the studio aspires to reach its next goal in the gaming industry and touch on its original Esports game for course building and worldwide competitive play.

