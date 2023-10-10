Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,058 in the last 365 days.

RE: Royalton Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash CORRECTION

The location should be I-89 NB MM 23.2,  not I-91. Updated press release below.

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B2004751                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Chayan Flores

STATION:             Royalton                            

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10-9-23 / 0615

STREET: I-89 NB

TOWN: Bethel

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 23.2

WEATHER:          Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Billings

AGE: 39     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10-9-23, at approximately 0615, Troopers from Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on I-91 NB near miler marker 23.2 in the Town of Bethel. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, however, preliminary investigation shows that Michaael Billings was traveling northbound on I-91 in his Toyota Tacoma when he veered off the right side of the road striking the embankment and rolling over. Due to injuries sustained in the crash a Dartmouth Air Rescue Transport (DART) helicopter transported Billings to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Anyone that may have seen this crash is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks. State police was assisted on scene by Bethel Fire Department and White River Valley Ambulance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

 

You just read:

RE: Royalton Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash CORRECTION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more