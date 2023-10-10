RE: Royalton Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash CORRECTION
The location should be I-89 NB MM 23.2, not I-91. Updated press release below.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B2004751
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10-9-23 / 0615
STREET: I-89 NB
TOWN: Bethel
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 23.2
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Billings
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10-9-23, at approximately 0615, Troopers from Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on I-91 NB near miler marker 23.2 in the Town of Bethel. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, however, preliminary investigation shows that Michaael Billings was traveling northbound on I-91 in his Toyota Tacoma when he veered off the right side of the road striking the embankment and rolling over. Due to injuries sustained in the crash a Dartmouth Air Rescue Transport (DART) helicopter transported Billings to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Anyone that may have seen this crash is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks. State police was assisted on scene by Bethel Fire Department and White River Valley Ambulance.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933