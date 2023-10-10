Groton Fire Considered Suspicious; Investigators Seek Public’s Help 

GROTON — A fire in a vacant commercial building this weekend is being investigated as suspicious, and Groton Fire Chief Steele McCurdy, Groton Police Chief Michael Luth, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine are asking for the public’s help.

The fire was first reported by a passerby at 1:58 Monday afternoon. It took place in a utility room at 500 Main St., a vacant commercial space where vandalism has been reported in the past. No injuries were reported but the fire damaged the ceiling and property inside the room before Groton firefighters safely extinguished it.

“This building is more than 128,000 square feet in size,” said Chief McCurdy. “If the fire had spread faster, or if we hadn’t been notified promptly, the damage could have been devastating and firefighters would have faced a very dangerous situation.”

Anyone with information on the fire, or who made observations in the area of 500 Main St. early yesterday afternoon, is asked to share it through the Arson Watch Reward Program’s hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Watch Reward Program is coordinated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson crimes. All calls are confidential.

“Groton Police are investigating this fire with our partners at Groton Fire and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and our top priority is the community’s safety,” said Chief Luth. “If you or someone you know has information that could help us, please use the Arson Watch Reward Program’s hotline.”

“Every fire is dangerous, but intentionally set fires pose unique challenges,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Fire doesn’t do what it’s told or what’s expected. Someone who sets a fire under these circumstances could do it again, and they could badly hurt themselves or someone else. If you know anything about how this fire started, please share it with investigators.”

Mutual aid from the fire departments of Ayer and Pepperell responded to assist at the scene. The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Groton Fire Department, Groton Police Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

###