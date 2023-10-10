Simplain Wins the Fall 2023 Top Performer Award in Vendor Management & Retail Management Categories from SourceForge
Simplain is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.
By implementing Simplain Vendor Portal, our retail and wholesale customers realize increased productivity, better data quality, faster speed to market, better supply chain visibility & resiliency.”WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplain Software Solutions LLC, today announced that it has been awarded a Fall 2023 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
— Sanjaye Elayattu
“It’s my pleasure to award the Fall 2023 Top Performers on SourceForge. Simplain Vendor Portal has been named a Top Performer this Fall in the Vendor Management and Retail Management categories, and their numerous outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the great work!” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott.
To win the Fall 2023 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Simplain delivers to customers.
“At Simplain, We're excited to accept SourceForge Fall 2023 Top Performer Award. We listen to our customers even as we try to come up with a best-in-class supplier collaboration solution for our retail and wholesale customers. We are happy to see our users rewarding us with great reviews. We’re honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge. Deep Supplier Collaboration is essential to building a resilient and agile supply chain. By implementing Simplain Vendor Portal, our retail and wholesale customers realize increased productivity, better data quality, faster speed to market, better supply chain visibility & resiliency.”, said Sanjaye Elayattu, Founder & President at Simplain.
About Simplain
Founded in 2007, California-based Simplain Software Solutions LLC is known for its flagship solution, Simplain Vendor Portal. With Simplain Vendor Portal, retailers and wholesalers can streamline key supplier collaboration activities such as Vendor Onboarding, Item Introduction, Cost Management, Deals & Promotions management (Merchandise Contracts), DSD Management, Purchase Order Management and Invoice Management. In addition, retailers can share supply chain KPIs with their suppliers allowing both parties to respond to disruptions more quickly. Simplain offers Simplain Vendor Portal as a SaaS solution which can connect to the backend supply chain and ERP systems via built-in APIs. Connect with us on LinkedIn.
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
