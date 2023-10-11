Superintendent Karla Loria Unveils Innovative Collective Impact Model to Boost Literacy in the Community
Dr. Karla Loria, Superintendent of Adams County School District 14, introduces a bilingual initiative to enhance literacy among families and the community.
Dr. Karla Loria, a visionary leader and Superintendent of Adams County School District 14, is making waves in Colorado with her groundbreaking bilingual initiative to enhance literacy among families and community members. Through her pioneering "Trails to Literacy Initiative," Dr. Loria is providing every member of the Adams 14 community with access to the Footsteps2Brilliance literacy resources in English and Spanish, revolutionizing the approach to early childhood education.
Dr. Loria's commitment to education and literacy is evident through her years of dedication to improving educational outcomes for children and advocating for bilingual learners. With a deep understanding of the importance of early literacy, she is determined to bridge the gap in access to high-quality resources for every community member.
Footsteps2Brilliance, a renowned literacy program, offers a comprehensive range of digital resources designed to foster bilingual literacy skills. These resources include interactive books, games, and activities in English and Spanish that engage birth through 3rd-grade children and their families in comprehensive and enjoyable literacy experiences.
Footsteps2Brilliance supports families in preparing their children for kindergarten and teachers in implementing the Science of Reading. Since the beginning of the implementation on September 1, 2023, learners in Adams 14 have made significant gains in four key domains of reading: phonics, phonological awareness, vocabulary, and comprehension. They already have spent over 3,300 hours reading and writing on the platform, have read over 2,000 books, and have engaged with over 6 million words. The district initiative aims to ensure that every family in the community has access to these invaluable literacy tools.
“Trails to Literacy is a multifaceted approach that leverages collaboration among community organizations, schools, parents, and other stakeholders to make bilingual literacy resources more accessible,” says Dr. Loria. “Our goal is to break down barriers and create a cohesive network of support for learners of all ages.”
Key components of the initiative include:
1. Community Partnerships: Dr. Loria is forging partnerships with local organizations, businesses, schools, and libraries to maximize the impact of the program.
2. Parental Engagement: The initiative places a strong emphasis on parental engagement in early childhood education. Dr. Loria believes that engaged parents are essential to a child's academic success.
3. Digital Access: Recognizing the importance of scaling literacy community-wide, Dr. Loria's model also addresses issues of digital access by leveraging the smartphones and tablets that parents already own, with or without an internet connection.
“We are excited to be working with Dr. Loria and her dedicated team. With this model, Dr. Loria is ensuring equity for all members of her community,” says Ilene Rosenthal, CEO, Footsteps2Brilliance.
The official launch of this innovative initiative will take place on Friday, October 27th at Alsup Elementary School, 4413 East 68th Ave, Commerce City, CO 80022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. MST, where Dr. Loria will provide further details about the program and its expected outcomes. All members of the media and interested parties are invited to attend this event and witness the dawn of a new era in literacy education.
About Adams 14 County Schools:
Adams 14 is proud to serve its more than 5,000 students in 12 schools and is committed to providing first-class and equitable instruction to all of its students. With a strong focus on language acquisition, all students in the district have the opportunity to become linguistically gifted. Adams 14 became known throughout the state as a model school district.
About Footsteps2Brilliance:
Footsteps2Brilliance is a leading provider of digital literacy solutions for early childhood education. Their comprehensive platform offers a wealth of engaging and interactive resources designed to enhance literacy skills in young learners. Trusted by educators and parents, Footsteps2Brilliance is committed to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to excel academically from an early age.
