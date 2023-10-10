Deadline Approaching for FEMA Infrastructure Grant Applications

CHICAGO – The deadline for authorities in the 19 counties included in the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to request funds from FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) Program is October 15, 2023. PA provides funds to assist territories, tribal, local and state governments and eligible Private Nonprofits (PNP), including houses of worship, in recovering from infrastructure damage due to emergencies or major disasters declared by the President. To be eligible, the PNP must operate a facility open to the public that provides a critical service – educational, utility, emergency or medical -- or an essential government service. This grant program does not provide assistance to individual households or private businesses.

Counties eligible to apply for PA funds because of the extensive damage caused by the June 29 – July 2 storms are: Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Hancock, Macon, McDonough, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Scott, Vermillion, Warren and Washington counties. If you are interested in applying, please complete Request for Public Assistance (fema.gov) and return it to EMA.PA.Grants@Illinois.Gov.

An applicant briefing will be held to inform potential applicants (state, local, tribal, territorial governments, and certain eligible Private Nonprofit organizations (PNPs) of the PA assistance available and how to apply. It is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon on October 12 virtually over WebEx.

Houses of worship may find more information in What Houses of Worship Need to Know About the FEMA Disaster Aid Process Flyer | FEMA.gov

The flyer comes in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, French, German, Haitian Creole, Korean and Portuguese.