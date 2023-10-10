Approximately 100 people attended an Oct. 4 presentation by the Judicial Council of California outlining the process for selecting a new courthouse site in Plumas County. Most were drawn there by the possibility of constructing a 54,000-square-foot building on Dame Shirley Plaza.
You just read:
Judicial Council draws 100 to courthouse presentation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.