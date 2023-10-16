'Knight Watchmen' Episode 2: New Alliances and Dark Secrets" in Not So Sane Entertainment’s Dystopian TV Series
"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: LaVar Veale as Ranger Marshall, Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya.
"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now on Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Michael Ochotorena as Weasel, Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya.
Now available on Tubi and Amazon PrimeLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Knight Watchmen”
Season 1 Episode 2 - “The Morning After”
44 min
TV-14
Crime · Sci-Fi · Drama
“The Morning After” - In the wake of recent events, Isabella Montoya is taken aback by her unexpected pairing with new dicer, Walter Baker. Before she can act on her reservations about him, a distraught woman enlists their services, desperate to uncover the truth behind her father's murder.
As Cecilia (Nicole Mattox) and Walter delve into the shadows, seeking out a witness who might hold the key to the Marlow Case, Isabella finds herself in a chilling face-to-face confrontation with the very killer they're hunting. But as the layers of the investigation peel back, an unlikely alliance forms. A prime suspect emerges, not as an enemy, but as an ally, joining forces with the Watchmen in a shared mission: to dismantle the sinister Donovan Corporation's web of intrigue.
The stakes rise, alliances shift, and the line between friend and foe blurs in this gripping episode of "Knight Watchmen."
Bobby LePire of Film Threat lauds the series as "engrossing" and praises its production, stating it "looks like a million bucks."
STARRING: Daniela Vidaurre (as Isabella Montoya), Nicole Mattox (as Cecilia), Wesley Blake (as Walter Baker)
TELEPLAY BY: Brett William Mauser
STORY BY: Brett William Mauser
CREATED BY: Brett William Mauser
DIRECTED BY: Brett William Mauser
Go to Tubi to watch Season 1, Episode 2, “The Morning After” KNIGHT WATCHMEN
Click HERE for photos
Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 562-201-4357
email us here