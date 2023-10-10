Submit Release
International Falconry Conference Concludes

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Falconry Conference, held in conjunction with the fifth Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition under the theme "Together for the Sustainability of Falconry", has concluded.

Experts, specialists and falconers from the Kingdom and abroad attended the event ended with recommendations regarding preservation of falcons, educating communities about this heritage, passing it on to future generations, encouraging and supporting the establishment of centers for caring and breeding falcons, and supporting research and scientific surveys aimed at detecting and characterizing infectious and non-infectious agents that may affect falcons.

The Kingdom is part of the main route for the migration of falcons and other birds from Eurasia to Africa and back, and as such, the preservation of falcons in the Kingdom is essential for the conservation of the world's biodiversity.

The conference concluded its activities by calling for international cooperation in keeping falcons safe from electrocution and prohibiting the use of antibiotics on falcons without prior and appropriate diagnosis.

