2023 Teacher Vacancy Survey Now Live!

The Teacher Vacancy Survey (TVS) 2023-2024 is now open on the NDE Portal through October 31. The survey is located under the Data Collections tab in the NDE Portal. An activation code is required which can be obtained from the District Administrator.

The reporting of the teacher shortage areas continues to be extremely important in alerting the nation where States and school districts are looking to potentially hire academic administrators, licensed teachers, and other educators and school faculty in specific disciplines/subject areas, grade levels, and/or geographic areas. The reporting also indicates where recent graduates of Schools of Education and experienced teaching professionals aiming to serve school districts with shortages can find prospective positions and fill the current voids in each State’s Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12 classrooms, in areas that match their certification credentials. Further, the report informs Federal financial aid recipients on opportunities to reduce, defer, or discharge student loan repayments and meet specified (e.g., teaching) obligations.

**Note: The survey is considered complete when you have done one of the following:

Click on None to Report and click CONTINUE at the bottom of page 1, OR You reach the last page of the survey and click SUBMIT.

Your careful contributions each year led to this project’s continued success. If you have extenuating circumstances and need an extension, please contact me. We welcome your continued feedback on the application.

Please direct questions about the survey, or requests for additional survey information to me. Direct all technical questions to the NDE Service Desk. Sending an email to the Service Desk (ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org) is the fastest way to get your questions to the Service Desk. All questions are answered in the order in which they are received.

Thank you so much for your help, but more importantly—THANK YOU for what you do day in and day out to support your staff, your students, and their families!