The 2023 Gwangju ACE Fair Generated 35,000+ Visitors and $200 million in Export Consultations with Diverse, New Contents

Kang Ki-Jeong, the mayor of Gwangju, toured the exhibition hall of the 2023 Gwangju ACE Fair (Asia Content & Entertainment Fair) at Kim Dae Jung Convention Center on September 14th. | Photo by AVING News

Yanick Reporter of AVING News conducting the live streaming at 2023 Gwangju ACE Fair | Photo by AVING News

Joo Jung-min, the chairman of the Gwangju ACE Fair promotion committee, Kim Kwang-jin, the deputy mayor of Culture and Economy in Gwangju, and other figures toured the 2023 Gwangju ACE Fair. | Photo by AVING News

An overview of the 2023 Gwangju ACE Fair | Photo by Gwangju Metropolitan City