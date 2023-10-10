CyberQ Group Gains Outstanding Recognition: Nominated for Top Honours at Birmingham Tech Week & Innovation Awards 2023
"We are incredibly grateful and excited to receive recognition from these awards. It is a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment and hard work, in delivering world class AI enabled services”WEST MIDLANDS, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberQ Group, a premier cybersecurity enterprise in the UK, US and Philippines is excited to announce our nomination for prestigious honours at the Birmingham Tech Week on 20th October 2023, followed by the Innovation Awards on 27th October 2023.
— Chris Woods
At Birmingham Tech Week 2023 CyberQ Group is proud to be in the running for the Global Growth Award, which recognises business expansion and innovation. This nomination highlights CyberQ Groups growth and dedication to delivering top notch cybersecurity solutions on a scale.
In addition, CyberQ Group has been acknowledged by the Innovation Awards 2023 for its achievements. It has received nominations for both Tech Innovation of the Year and Technology Innovation Champion of the Year awards. These nominations showcase the company's pursuit of excellence and innovation in the technology and cybersecurity sectors.
"We are incredibly grateful and excited to receive recognition from these awards. It is a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment and hard work, in delivering world class AI enabled cybersecurity solutions and services " says Chris Woods, Founder, CyberQ Group.
"We are committed to pushing the limits of innovation safeguarding our clients cyber resilience and promoting expansion."
Looking ahead, for CyberQ Group, the horizon is brimming with possibilities. We are setting our sights on further global expansion, delving deeper into emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to bolster our cybersecurity solutions. We're also focusing on fostering partnerships and collaborations that can amplify our impact, ensuring that businesses of all sizes have access to leading cyber protection. The next phase for CyberQ Group is not just about growth in numbers but enhancing the depth, breadth, and quality of the services we offer, solidifying our position as a global cybersecurity leader
About CyberQ Group:
Founded in the heart of Birmingham, CyberQ Group has swiftly emerged as a trusted leader in the realm of cybersecurity. With a global footprint spanning several continents, the company harnesses cutting-edge technology and a team of dedicated experts to safeguard businesses from evolving digital threats.
Renowned for its innovative approach, CyberQ Group not only addresses current cybersecurity challenges but also anticipates future risks, ensuring clients stay one step ahead in the digital age. Holding esteemed certifications such as ISO27001 and CREST, CyberQ Group exemplifies commitment, expertise, and dedication to creating a safer digital world.
