The President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

10/10/2023

On October 9, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation from the Russian side Alexei Overchuk.

The guest conveyed cordial greetings to the head of state from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who addressed wishes of well-being and prosperity to the entire Turkmen people. At the same time, Russia’s commitment to traditionally friendly relations with our country was confirmed.

Taking the opportunity, A. Overchuk also expressed deep gratitude to Turkmenistan for the humanitarian aid sent to the Primorsky Territory of the Russian Federation, which suffered from a natural disaster, which became a sign of true friendship and mutual assistance.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the top leadership of the Russian Federation, emphasizing the good-neighborly, constructive nature of the interstate dialogue.

Continuing the meeting, an interested exchange of views took place on priority issues of bilateral cooperation, based on the principles of in-depth strategic partnership and progressively developing across its entire spectrum. As noted, interstate political dialogue is consistently strengthening. An active character is inherent in interaction between parliaments. Fruitful relations have been established between Turkmenistan and the regions and constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The priority vector of cooperation is the trade and economic sphere. For many years, Russia has been one of our country's leading trading partners. Bilateral trade turnover maintains positive dynamics. Cooperation is successfully developing in various directions, including the oil and gas and industrial sectors, and other industries. The Intergovernmental Commission is working productively, within the framework of which efforts are coordinated on the entire range of issues of mutually beneficial Turkmen-Russian partnership.

An integral component of interstate relations has traditionally been the humanitarian sphere, where contacts in education, science and culture, and healthcare occupy a special place. In light of modern realities, intensifying ties in the field of digital technologies is also of great importance.

In this context, the intention of both countries to continue to increase effective diverse cooperation was confirmed. At the same time, the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider specific proposals of Russian partners in promising areas of interaction was noted.