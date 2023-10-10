The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia

10/10/2023

On October 9, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, Chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia noted the high interest of the OSCE in strengthening a fruitful dialogue with neutral Turkmenistan, which is pursuing a constructive policy and making a significant contribution to ensuring peace, security and stability in the regional and global dimensions.

Highly appreciating the importance of practical steps to ensure the agreements reached between Turkmenistan and the OSCE, the guest emphasized the active position of our country in the implementation of joint projects, development of regional and international cooperation.

The head of state noted that he regards the current visit as an important stage that will contribute to the further development of the partnership between Turkmenistan and the OSCE, as well as with the Republic of North Macedonia. As emphasized, Turkmenistan, being invariably committed to the status of permanent neutrality, consistently implements a constructive foreign policy course, which attaches great importance to fruitful interaction with foreign partners, including the OSCE and major international organizations.

It was stated that currently relations between our country and the OSCE are dynamically developing on a programmatic basis in various areas.

In recent years, they have been supplemented by interparliamentary interaction. Along with this, the head of state noted that in our country, at the state level, great importance is attached to ensuring the protection of human rights, democratic principles and the rule of law, assuring that interaction within the OSCE in this direction will continue in the future.

The need to implement measures in specific areas was noted, including ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of energy resources to world markets, creating conditions for sustainable economic development, increasing transport potential, protecting the environment, and planning the rational use of water resources.

In this regard, the head of state confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to expand fruitful cooperation with the OSCE in the future to ensure peace and sustainable development in the region and the world.