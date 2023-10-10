Global Media Outlets Honored 15 Korean Hydrogen Companies at H2 MEET 2023 Global Media Awards

Michael Torregrossa from H2 Mobile presented awards to the media's Top 3 companies. (From top right, clockwise) TerraLIX, Hyosung, K-FUELCELL | Images by AVING News

Rachel Parkes from Hydrogen Insight presented awards to the media's Top 3 companies. (From top right, clockwise) BMT, Hylium Industries, Kolon Industries | Images by AVING News

Jon Smith from H2 View presented awards to the media's Top 3 companies. (From top right, clockwise) Hyundai Motor Group, EN2CORE Technology, Elcogen | Images by AVING News

Leo Thevenet from Le Café du Geek presented awards to the media's Top 3 companies. (From top right, clockwise) Hanhwa Impact, Korea Zinc, MiCoPower | Images by AVING News