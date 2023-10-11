Cultured Nest, a Black Woman Owned Business, is Changing the Narrative for Art Enthusiasts During the Holiday Season

Dawna Wharton, Founder

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As people approach the holiday season, the resounding question is, “What to buy that special someone.” For Black art connoisseurs looking for a unique gift that can be proudly displayed in the home or office, Culture Nest will satisfy their quest. They offer a bountiful collection focusing on the Black experience seen through a compelling lens.

As an online store, Cultured Nest, tag line, (New Art with Soul) is highlighting their product lines that are incoming for the holiday season. Their offerings include framed & unframed canvas artwork, art posters & prints, notebooks & journals, puzzles & games, apparel, and home decor - all with Black cultural themes. There is something for everyone on the shopping list.

Founder Dawna Wharton states, “Cultured Nest is the premier source for timeless African American art envisioned by Black artists. At Cultured Nest, artwork is curated with a passion for presenting Black culture’s richness and authentic representation. Our art pieces are conceptualized by exceptional and talented Black creatives, who infuse each piece with their unique perspective on the world, providing refined art that will endure.”

While refreshing the interior of her historic 1800s city home, Dawna was met with a challenge. She could not find many art pieces with sophisticated themes that captured the true essence of Black culture that she wanted to display proudly in her abode.

As an entrepreneur and visionary, Dawna set her sights on supplying art & decor that represents the culture of the homeowner. She realized that there was a lack of options in big-box stores for African American art lovers. Her focus was on providing affordable artwork that prominently features Black cultural depictions. She created a platform that showcases and celebrates Black life and stories as only Black artists can fashion.

For those with a flair for interior design, these pieces will enhance any décor and certainly be a conversation piece. Ms. Wharton’s goal is to maintain a brand that caters to customers who long for artwork that reflects their identities and adds a touch of sophistication to their homes. Each wrap canvas print is a high-quality rendering of their original digital artwork, printed on premium canvas material using state-of-the-art printing technology.

Mission Statement: We Believe That Representation In Art Is Crucial, And Our Mission Is To Inspire And Transform Homes Through The Power Of Meaningful Art.

Cultured Nest artwork is an appropriate gift for all occasions, especially during the holidays.

For more information, please contact: Gracye Sturdivant at Email: info@culturednest.com or visit website: www.culturednest.com or Phone: 314-669-4353.