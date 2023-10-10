"The Historic Grey Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast" in Blackstone, VA set for online only auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces an online only auction of The Historic Gray Swan Inn (Circa 1902), an income producing and well established 6 BR/6 BA B&B on Main Street, Blackstone, VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that online only bidding for The Historic Gray Swan Inn (Circa 1902), an income producing and well established 6 BR/6 BA B&B on Main Street, Blackstone, VA, will begin to close on Wednesday, October 18 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The property was lovingly restored for the owners’ daughter and granddaughter to occupy and run. However, being in the military, the family was transferred out of the area,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to bid and make a home based business yours.”
“Located in downtown Blackstone, the property is within walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants and more. Additionally, it is conveniently located only 2.5 miles from Rt. 460, 5.5 miles from Fort Barfoot (Pickett) and The Foreign Affairs Security Training Center, 20.5 miles from I-85, and a short drive to Richmond, Petersburg, South Hill & NC State Line,” said Lee Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:
DATE: Online only bidding will begin to close on Wed., Oct. 18, 2023 @ 2:00 PM Eastern
ADDRESS: 615 South Main St., Blackstone, VA 23824, US
Income producing & well established 6 BR/6 BA historic B&B on Main St., Blackstone, VA (.747 +/- acre lot)
• This recently restored property measures 4,974 +/- finished sf., and in addition to the bedrooms and bathrooms, it features a formal living/sitting room, welcoming parlor, dining room, eat-in kitchen, unfinished walk-out basement and attic.
• There is an inn keeper's suite on the first floor
• Each bedroom has its own bathroom and mini split heating/cooling system
• This B&B is well established and has been operational for over 30 years!
• All appliances convey and most of the furnishings, personal property and linens convey. Visit the auction web page to view the list of exclusion furnishings.
• Wood flooring throughout most of the home; original moldings, wainscoting, french doors and trim.
• Front 1/2 wrap around porch
• Detached outbuilding (Previous owner stated that during WWII this building housed 2 servicemen)
• Propane fueled radiator heat on first floor & Rooms 1, 2 and 4; mini splits in Rooms 1, 2, 4 & 5 on 2nd and Room 3 on 3rd floor working propane fireplace on 1st floor; central AC on 1st floor; mini splits in 5 rooms on upper levels for cooling and supplemental heating.
• Public water & sewer; 3 electric water heaters
• 2 EV chargers (only ones within 30 miles)
• In addition to the real estate, the new owner will also receive ownership of the business name and all intellectual property to include website and booking portals
• For more information on this property and business, visit the Grey Swan Inn web page and www.nichollsauction.com.
The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Lee Smyth (919-208-9417) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Lee Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 919-208-9417
info@nichollsauction.com