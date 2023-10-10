Jay Sekulow and the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) Condemn Attacks on Israel in Letter to United Nations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel at the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), has sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations condemning the barbarous attacks on Israel by Hamas and its Allies.
In his letter, Sekulow writes: "As the world reacts in horror to Hamas's unprovoked, vicious attack on Israel and the barbarous, indiscriminate murders committed by Hamas and its allies of defenceless Israeli men, women, and children, it is high time for the UN to recognise publicly and explicitly Hamas to be the terrorist organisation that it truly is. No civilised organisation, including the UN, can ever condone the murder and abduction of defenceless men, women, and children under any circumstances."
Sekulow goes on to urge the following actions: 1) Publicly condemn Hamas for its actions; 2) Demand the immediate return to Red Cross/Red Crescent custody all persons taken as hostages from Israel; 3) Announce the commencement of a thoroughgoing review of all UN funds committed for use in the Gaza Strip; 4) Publicly affirm the legality of Israel's right to respond to the Hamas attack under the UN Charter and the laws of armed conflict; and 5) Disclaim any equivalency between Hamas's actions and those of Israel.
The letter can be viewed in its entirety here: http://media.aclj.org/pdf/LTR-Guterres-UN-9Oct2023_Redacted.pdf.
This letter was sent through the ACLJ's international affiliate with consultative status at the UN, the European Centre for Law and Justice (ECLJ). More than 500,000 people have signed the ACLJ's petition to defend Israel from attack, here: https://aclj.org/israel/defend-israel-from-anti-israel-attacks-across-the-globe
About ACLJ: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights, is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.ACLJ.org.
