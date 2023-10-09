Submit Release
CBP to resume cargo processing at Bridge of the Americas October 10

EL PASO, TEXAS – Beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 10, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will resume commercial operations at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility with a limited schedule. 

As of Tuesday, October 10, the facility will be open from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. CBP continues to encourage members of the trade community to consider other nearby commercial cargo facilities located at the Ports of Ysleta, Marcelino Serna (Tornillo), and Santa Teresa. Hours of operation at Tornillo and Santa Teresa remain extended to ensure the safe and orderly processing of cargo and support the needs of the trade community. 

CBP regularly plans for and executes contingency measures to support the overarching agency mission and ensure the safety and wellbeing of those in the agency’s custody. 

CBP will continue to evaluate the situation and make operational changes as necessary. Stakeholders will be provided updates to changes or suspension of operations as they become available. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

