CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Carlsbad and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
Euthanasia is something that we as an entire profession can be better at. This will be the owner's last memory of their pet ...I hope they can remember it as something peaceful.”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Carlsbad, CA and surrounding cities. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Angela De Villa
Dr. Karen Whala, Drs. Gary and Bethany Hsia joined as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“We hope to help make every family in the Carlsbad area aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say ‘goodbye’,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet. “Giving your beloved pet a peaceful and pain-free transition in the familiarity of your home is indeed a final gift of love. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families I help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift.”
“I really value the personalized attention that it allows pets and their families to have during the hardest time of their lives. (in practice, I always thought euthanasia appointments should be prioritized/longer than wellness/general appts).” says Dr. Angela De Villa, a licensed veterinarian. “I think the euthanasia is something that we as an entire profession can be better at. This will be the owner's last memory of their pet, it will always be difficult - but it does not need to be terrible! I hope they can remember it as something peaceful. I also want the pet to be as comfortable, happy, not stressed, not experience separation anxiety, etc during their last moments.
One of Dr. De Villa's core principles is the value of personalized attention through house calls, ensuring that pets and their families experience the utmost comfort and compassion. As a Fear-Free certified veterinarian, she prioritizes the well-being of pets during their most challenging moments, striving to make them as comfortable and pain-free as possible. She shares her home with two cherished rescue pets: a gentle 12-year-old dog named Beaker and a spirited 1-year-old kitty named Churro, who, despite their differences, share a heartwarming bond.
Dr. DeVilla services Carlsbad and surrounding cities including Escondido, San Diego, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Marcos, and Rancho Santa Fe.
Some benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
Convenience: The family doesn’t have to worry about transportation, which can be difficult if your pet is very ill, has mobility issues, or becomes distressed while traveling to the vet clinic.
Comfort: Pet parents know a beloved dog or cat best and can create the peaceful and comfortable environment that you know your pet loves.
Privacy: Families can say goodbye to a beloved pet in private, without the distractions and disruptions of a busy veterinary clinic.
Control: Families can choose the timing and location of the euthanasia, allowing pet parents to make the decision on your own terms.
How In-Home Euthanasia (IHE) Works
Pet owners can easily find a compassionate and licensed veterinarian focused on IHE on Codapet’s website.
Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The vet will explain the process and will proceed at a pace that is peaceful and comforting. The average unrushed visit takes between 45-60 minutes and pet parents are encouraged to remain with their pet and comfort them during the entire visit and process.
For those who need support with aftercare, after their pet has peacefully passed, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Carlsbad, CA. Group aftercare begins at $75 and Private aftercare starts at $200 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 23 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home