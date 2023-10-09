Language | Idioma English Español ~17,145 fatal doses of Fentanyl recovered~ ORLANDO, Fla.- On September 14, 2023, members of the Florida Highway Patrol Troop D Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop in Orange County, FL resulting in the seizure of Fentanyl. The Criminal Interdiction Unit, in collaboration with …
ICYMI: FHP elite task force targets drugs and human traffickers
News Provided By
October 09, 2023, 21:18 GMT
You just read:
ICYMI: FHP elite task force targets drugs and human traffickers
News Provided By
October 09, 2023, 21:18 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source