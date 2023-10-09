Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,134 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: FHP elite task force targets drugs and human traffickers

2023

Language | Idioma English Español ~17,145 fatal doses of Fentanyl recovered~ ORLANDO, Fla.- On September 14, 2023, members of the Florida Highway Patrol Troop D Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop in Orange County, FL resulting in the seizure of Fentanyl. The Criminal Interdiction Unit, in collaboration with …

You just read:

ICYMI: FHP elite task force targets drugs and human traffickers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more