Avista Senior Living Expands its Reach with Transition of 14 New Communities Across Three States

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avista Senior Living, a leading provider of senior living services known for its commitment to exceptional care and kindness, is thrilled to announce the successful transition of 14 new communities located in Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. This exciting expansion has brought the total number of Avista Senior Living communities to 30.

The transition was staged over a three month time period, culminating in early September.

Avista Senior Living welcomes the transitioning communities and is proud to introduce them as follows:

Arizona:

Avista Senior Living Apache Junction

Avista Senior Living Lake Havasu

Avista Senior Living Payson

Avista Senior Living Tucson

Avista Senior Living Yuma

The Palazzo

Idaho:

Avista Senior Living Garden City

Avista Senior Living Nampa

Avista Senior Living Twin Falls

Washington:

Avista Senior Living Ellensburg

Avista Senior Living Ferndale

Avista Senior Living Spokane

Avista Senior Living Sumner

Avista Senior Living Yakima

Each of these communities offers residents and team members a warm, inviting environment, engaging activities, and a strong sense of communal support. The recent expansion significantly increases Avista Senior Living's capacity to serve seniors and make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and team members, and their loved ones.

Avista Senior Living operates under various brands, including Avista, Spring Gardens, Evergreen Village, The Summit at Sunland Springs, Terra Pointe, and The Palazzo. The core values of kindness, dependability, honesty, innovation, and employee mentorship serve as a guide for the team and culture at Avista. As Avista continues to expand, the company remains unwavering in its commitment to its core belief that 'Kindness Counts.'

Kris Woolley, CEO of Avista Senior Living, shared his thoughts on this significant milestone, saying, "Our philosophy at Avista Senior Living is 'Kindness Counts,' and that is the foundation of everything we do. We're excited to incorporate that philosophy with all the wonderful residents & team members at these new communities."