President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Guam

WASHINGTON ­-- FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Guam to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Bolaven beginning Oct. 8, 2023, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate and provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Benigno B. Ruiz has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.