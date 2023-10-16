Rebuild Lives, Restore Hope: D House of Angels Takes Bold and Collaborative Steps for Domestic Violence Survivors
Rebuild Lives, Restore Hope: D House of Angels Takes Bold and Collaborative Steps for Domestic Violence SurvivorsPONTIAC, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Survivors of domestic violence have a safe haven to go to, with resources and comprehensive support, through the nonprofit organization, D House of Angels.
Founded by Dalania Stevens, herself a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, she understands the profound impact these traumas have on individuals and the urgent need for support. The loss of a loved one due to domestic violence further pushed her to create a sanctuary where survivors could find solace, empowerment, and support.
Through collaborative efforts, they foster partnerships with other organizations, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders to create a united front against domestic violence.
D House of Angels operates two pivotal programs. "Community Connections" bridges the gap between service providers and those in need. By fostering innovative partnerships within the community, the organization ensures a web of support from donors who can directly impact survivors’ lives. The "Housing and Services" initiative provides a haven for women and children, offering them safety, stability, and a chance to rebuild their lives.
With a strong focus on empowering victims of abusive situations, D House of Angels aims to break the cycle of violence and help survivors rebuild their lives. Among the comprehensive support services offered include counseling, emergency shelter, legal advocacy, and assistance with basic needs.
Recognizing the importance of legal advocacy, D House of Angels also assists survivors in navigating the legal system and accessing the necessary resources to ensure their rights are protected. The organization also collaborates with community partners to offer assistance with basic needs, including food, clothing, and transportation, allowing survivors to focus on their healing and recovery.
"Healing begins when angels rise, breaking the silence and embracing survivors with wings of compassion, empowerment, and hope," Dalania Stevens affirms. She adds, "Our community is full of people who want to help. We work to help the people providing services to the people who need them. Come connect with people in new ways."
About D House of Angels
D House of Angels is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support, resources and a haven for survivors of domestic violence. Through comprehensive services and collaborative efforts, they empower individuals and families affected by domestic violence, raising awareness, and working towards its prevention. Access more information by following their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dhouseofangelsmi.
For press inquiries and further information, please contact:
Dalania Stevens
D House of Angels
+1 800-593-7020
dalaniastevens@dhouseofangels.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook