BluWorkz Hosts U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Discuss Workforce Development and Innovation
There are 50 million low wage earners in the U.S. Bluworkz aims to fix the broken pipeline for the non-credentialed worker, the blue-collar worker, by using technology for assessment and training”SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluWorkz, a pioneering force in workforce development solutions, is thrilled to announce the recent visit of U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, to its headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. The visit underscored the government's commitment to supporting small businesses like BluWorkz and highlighted the company's pivotal role in workforce development.
— Peter Chronopoulos, Chief Revenue Officer
Commitment to Workforce Development
Workforce development has taken center stage in the current administration's agenda, with Georgia leading the way in this critical endeavor. BluWorkz is proud to be a part of this initiative and was honored to showcase its contributions to workforce development in Savannah.
Innovations Driving Change
BluWorkz continues to make substantial strides in delivering workforce development solutions that benefit schools, workforce agencies, staffing companies, and enterprises. One of its standout innovations is the REAL-Forklift Virtual Reality Simulator, which has gained widespread adoption in schools across the nation, leading to remarkable success.
Unlocking Untapped Potential
The REAL-Forklift Virtual Reality Simulator has emerged as a game-changer by expanding the available labor pool for local industries in search of skilled workers. This immersive simulator effectively bridges the skills gap, empowering individuals with the expertise needed to excel in their jobs.
BluWorkz remains unwavering in its commitment to advancing workforce development and fostering the growth of skilled workers in Savannah, Georgia, and throughout the United States. The visit from Secretary Janet Yellen served as a testament to the significance of these initiatives and the vital role that BluWorkz plays in this essential undertaking.
BluWorkz, a pioneering force in workforce development solutions, is thrilled to announce the recent visit of U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, to its headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. The visit underscored the government's commitment to supporting small businesses like BluWorkz and highlighted the company's pivotal role in workforce development.
Commitment to Workforce Development
Workforce development has taken center stage in the current administration's agenda, with Georgia leading the way in this critical endeavor. BluWorkz is proud to be a part of this initiative and was honored to showcase its contributions to workforce development in Savannah.
Innovations Driving Change
BluWorkz continues to make substantial strides in delivering workforce development solutions that benefit schools, workforce agencies, staffing companies, and enterprises. One of its standout innovations is the REAL-Forklift Virtual Reality Simulator, which has gained widespread adoption in schools across the nation, leading to remarkable success.
Unlocking Untapped Potential
The REAL-Forklift Virtual Reality Simulator has emerged as a game-changer by expanding the available labor pool for local industries in search of skilled workers. This immersive simulator effectively bridges the skills gap, empowering individuals with the expertise needed to excel in their jobs.
BluWorkz remains unwavering in its commitment to advancing workforce development and fostering the growth of skilled workers in Savannah, Georgia, and throughout the United States. The visit from Secretary Janet Yellen served as a testament to the significance of these initiatives and the vital role that BluWorkz plays in this essential undertaking. BluWorkz offers free demonstrations via Zoom to showcase their technology.
Peter Chronopoulos
BluWorkz
+1 912-200-7871
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
BluWorkz's Technology Helps Fill High Demand Warehouse Jobs