The North Carolina Society of New York announces special guests for 125th anniversary gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Society of New York will celebrate the 125th anniversary of its founding at its annual dinner dance on Friday, December 1, at The University Club on W 54th Street in Manhattan.

Each year, the Society’s Board of Trustees selects an honoree who has made indelible contributions to the welfare, health, and prestige of North Carolina or the nation due to their philanthropic endeavors and professional achievements. For this momentous 125th anniversary, the Society is inviting its distinguished list of 26 living past honorees to be celebrated as the evening’s special guests.

The living past honorees are as follows: William T. Buice, III, Attorney and Past President of the Society (2016), Edward E. Crutchfield, Jr., Former CEO and Chairman of First Union (1988), Julia Daniels, Philanthropist (2000), Paul Fulton, Former Dean of UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and Chairman Emeritus of Sara Lee Corporation (2022), Dr. James H. and Mrs. Anne B. Goodnight, Philanthropists and education advocates, CEO of SAS Institute (2009), James W. Harbison, Jr., Attorney and Past President of the Society (2016), Rosemary Harris, Performing Artist (1995), William B. Harrison, Former CEO and Chairman of J. P. Morgan Chase (2011), Camilla M. Herlevich, Founding Executive Director of the North Carolina Coastal Trust (2019), J. Myrick Howard, Author and Past President of Preservation North Carolina (2014), Governor James Baxter Hunt, Jr., Former Governor of North Carolina (2012), Bonnie McElveen Hunter, Chairman of the Board of Governors of American Red Cross and CEO of Pace Communications (2010), John Wells Kuykendall, Past President of Davidson College (1999), William E. Leuchtenberg, Historian and Professor Emeritus of History, UNC (2017), William Ivey Long, Tony Award winning Costume Designer (2007), John J. Mack, Former CEO of Morgan Stanley (2013), Terrence Mann, Performing Artist (1995), Hugh L. McColl, Jr., Former CEO and Chairman of Bank of America (1988), Barbara Babcock Millhouse, Former President of Reynolda House (1993), Jane B. Preyer, Former Director of the Southeastern Office of the Environmental Defense Fund (2019), Thomas W. Ross, Vice Chair of the Volcker Alliance and Past President of the University of North Carolina (2021), Margaret Vardell Sandresky, Composer and Organist (2018), General H. Hugh Shelton, Former Chair of the Joint Chief of Staff (2004), Roberts Edgar Timberlake, Artist (1990), and Lawrence Wheeler, Ph.D., Former Director of the North Carolina Museum of Art (2007).

“The annual dinner dance is the highlight of the North Carolina Society’s calendar of events and marks the unofficial beginning of the holiday season for our many members in New York and North Carolina,” said current president Eleanor D. Kress. “As we celebrate our 125th year, I am delighted we are honoring these leaders and our members who have supported North Carolina, our nation, and the Society.”

Society historian Nancy Sipp is leading the review of archived papers, photographs, invitations, and decades of membership correspondence. “Select pieces will be included in the evening’s presentation,” said Sipp. “This birthday bash will inform and delight all its members and guests as we celebrate the history of the Society in New York City.”

Annual Dinner Dance attendees will receive special commemorative gifts.

About The North Carolina Society of New York:

In 1898, five men met in the living room of the Honorable George Gordon Battle to explore the possibility of forming a social organization for North Carolinians living in New York. In addition to the host, those present at the meeting were George Garland Allen, James B. Duke, Judge Janius Parker, and W.W. Fuller.

At the conclusion of the meeting, they formed The North Carolina Society of New York and invited August Van Wyck to become the Society’s first president. The purpose of the organization was “to cultivate social intercourse among its members, to promote their common interests and contribute to the welfare of the state of North Carolina.”

In addition to the Annual Dinner Dance, the Society hosts a Fall Cocktail Party and Spring BBQ each season.

Posthumous notable Annual Dinner Dance honorees include Governor Terry Sanford (1961), Charles Kuralt (1987), and C.D. Spangler, Jr. (1998).

For additional information and a complete list of honorees, visit http://www.ncsocietyofny.org/.

