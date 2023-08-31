Juniper Level's NC Pollinator Plant Festival & Fall Open Garden Sept 15-24

Juniper Level Botanic Garden – Raleigh, North Carolina Juniper Level Botanic Garden – Raleigh, North Carolina Courtesy of Robert B Butler

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a gift to NC State University, will host their first North Carolina Pollinator Plant Festival during the Fall Open Garden weekends, Sept. 15-24. Thousands of late summer and early fall pollinator plants, representing dozens of types, will strike a pose for visitors on the garden’s pathways and in the greenhouses. Admission is free.

“Pollinator plants and pollinators have a mutualistic relationship for survival,” said Tony Avent, the founder and proprietor of Juniper Level Botanic Garden. “During the fall, pollinators build energy-rich and protein-packed pollen reserves to survive winter hibernation or migration. Meanwhile, the plants rely upon the pollinators for survival by transferring pollen from flower to flower for fertilization and seed production.”

Common pollinators in the southeast include various species of bees, butterflies, moths, wasps, hummingbirds, beetles, birds, and flower flies. Other small mammals and lizards can act as pollinators, as well.

Optional walks, talks, and displays by the experts will be available at no cost during the Pollinator Plant Festival. “Bill Reynolds, Staff Entomologist and Biologist, will be on-site,” added Avent. “We invite adults and children to come and learn more from Bill about the indispensable pollinators. He is down to earth, entertaining, informative, loves nature, and enjoys talking with children and adults.”

2023 Pollinator Plant Festival / Fall Open Garden dates and times:

Fri. 9/15: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sat. 9/16: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sun. 9/17: 9 AM – 5 PM (New extended hours)

Fri. 9/22: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sat. 9/23: 8 AM – 5 PM

Sun. 9/24: 9 AM – 5 PM (New extended hours)

Juniper Level’s Pollinator Plant Festival & Fall Open Garden will be the last public visitation weekends until late February 2024.

“Extinction threatens about forty percent of global plant diversity,” said Avent, an organizer and participant in many foreign and domestic plant expeditions. “Juniper Level’s mission is to collect, preserve, and share plants worldwide. Our collection exceeds 27,000 types of plants and is among the top five collections in the United States. We have shipped over 3 million plants to all US states and 41 nations.”

Established in Wake County in 1986, Juniper Level Botanic Garden is a 28-acre educational, research, and display garden open to the public two weekends each season. “When the Garden’s endowment at North Carolina State University is fully funded, Juniper Level will open full-time as a public garden,” Avent said.

Fundraising efforts for Juniper Level Botanic Garden operate under the auspices of The Endowment Fund of NC State University, a 501(c)3 non-profit. Donors receive an official receipt for contributions to the fund.

