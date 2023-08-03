The North Carolina Society of New York schedules 125th anniversary awards celebration and dinner dance

Courtesy of Julienne Schaer NYC & Company

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA , August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Society of New York will celebrate the 125th anniversary of its founding at its annual dinner dance on Friday, December 1, at The University Club on W 54th Street in Manhattan.

Each year, the Society’s Board of Trustees selects an honoree who has made indelible contributions to the welfare, health, and prestige of North Carolina or the nation due to their philanthropic endeavors and professional achievements. For this momentous 125th anniversary, the Society will recognize all past and present members as this year’s esteemed recipients for their collective efforts.

“The annual dinner dance is the highlight of the North Carolina Society’s calendar of events and marks the unofficial beginning of the holiday season for our many members in New York and North Carolina,” said current president Eleanor D. Kress. “As we celebrate our 125th year, I am delighted we are honoring our members who have supported North Carolina, our nation, and the Society.”

Society historian Nancy Sipp is leading the review of archived papers, photographs, invitations, and decades of membership correspondence. “Select pieces will be included in the evening’s presentation,” said Sipp. “This birthday bash will inform and delight all its members and guests as we celebrate the history of the Society in New York City.”

Annual Dinner Dance attendees will receive special commemorative gifts.

About The North Carolina Society of New York:

In 1898, five men met in the living room of the Hon. George Gordon Battle to explore the possibility of forming a social organization for North Carolinians living in New York. In addition to the host, those present at the meeting were George Garland Allen, James B. Duke, Judge Janius Parker, and W.W. Fuller.

At the conclusion of the meeting, they formed The North Carolina Society of New York and invited August Van Wyck to become the Society’s first president. The purpose of the organization was “to cultivate social intercourse among its members, to promote their common interests and contribute to the welfare of the state of North Carolina.”

In addition to the Annual Dinner Dance, the Society hosts a Fall Cocktail Party and Spring BBQ Dinner each season.

Previous Annual Dinner Dance honorees include Governor Terry Sanford (1961), Charles Kuralt (1987), C.D. Spangler, Jr. (1998), John J. Mack (2013), and Paul Fulton (2022).

For additional information and a complete list of honorees, visit http://www.ncsocietyofny.org/.

