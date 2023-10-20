Kids can get interactive with the Nurse Florence® children's coloring book series, winner in the NYC Big Book Award®

Nurse Florence® Coloring Book Series NYC Big Book Award 2023 Winner Seal Nurse Florence Titles Author Michael Dow Nurse Florence® Coloring Book: How Does Our Spine Work?

Michael Dow, RN, MS, MHA, MSM receives international recognition through the NYC Big Book Award® for his work: Nurse Florence® children's coloring book series.

Sometimes only a nurse can bridge the gap from technical medical information to a level of understanding that any ordinary person can grasp.” — Michael Dow, RN, MS, MHA, MSM

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- It started with how to make the word "Polymicrogyria" less intimidating and more understandable.Michael Dow, RN, MS, MHA, MSM, a nurse himself, believes that nurses are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap from technical medical information to a level of understanding that any ordinary person can grasp. The importance of Dow's work is that the Nurse Florence® book series provides high-quality medical information in an easy-to-understand format. By introducing young children to correct terminology and science concepts at an early age, Dow feels that we can help increase our children's health literacy level as well as help to prepare them for courses and jobs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). For this reason, the Nurse FlorenceEducational Series by Michael Dow, RN, MS, MHA, MSM was recognized as the 2023 winner in the category of Children's Educational Series by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD.Now with the Nurse Florencecoloring book series, kids can get interactive.As the 2023 NYC Big Book Award in Children's Educational, these award-winning titles are a great way to get kids engaged, exposing them to medical terminology, get a better understanding of the parts of the body, all while having fun.The NYC Big Book Award competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high-quality pool of authors and publishers. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, and the United States.Journalists, well-established authors, small and large presses, and first-time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. This year, awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Citrine Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Inner Traditions, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, Story Monsters Press, Teacher Created Materials, The Wild Rose Press and the White House Historical Association.“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work on an international stage.”Of the now hundreds of titles and editions, the NYC Big Book Award recognized the following titles submitted in 2023:Nurse FlorenceColoring Book: How Do Our Fingernails Grow?Nurse FlorenceColoring Book: How Do We Grow?Nurse FlorenceColoring Book: How Do We Keep Our Balance?Nurse FlorenceColoring Book: How Does Our Spine Work?Nurse FlorenceColoring Book: Tell Me About the Systems of the Human Body.Nurse FlorenceColoring Book: What Does Our Thyroid Do?Nurse FlorenceColoring Book: Why and How Do We Breathe?Nurse FlorenceColoring Book: Why and How Do We Sneeze?Nurse FlorenceColoring Book: Why Do We Have to Drink Water?Nurse FlorenceColoring Book: Why Do We Lose Our Teeth?Engage your children's curiosity and intellectual progress. Now available in several different languages. See more about author Michael Dow and the Nurse Florenceseries at https://nurseflorence.org/ For interview requests, please contact Dow Creative Enterprises' Publicist Erin Miller at emiller@nurseflorence.org.To view the list of winners, visit https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2023winners Join us for Spring 2024, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ * Follow us on Twitter @GabbyBookAwardsGabby Olczak, President of the Independent Press Award sat down with Dow to discuss his books. The full interview can be found below and at https://www.independentpressaward.com/thegabtalks/nurse-florence%C2%AE-educational-series as well as on the GAB TALKS podcast hosted on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, etc. or on YouTube found here: https://youtu.be/v2LtUkjaUrs

