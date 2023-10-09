St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges - Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007504
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/9/2023 at approximately 0145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 39 Private Road #2, Vershire VT 05079
VIOLATION:
-Grand Larceny
-Operation w/out Consent of Owner
-Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Amanda Gilman
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At approximately 0743 hours on 10/9/2023, Amanda Gilman reported to the Vermont State Police that her vehicle was stolen from her driveway. The vehicle was described as a black 2015 Subaru Outback bearing Vermont registration KEC678, with a THULE storage container on top and a two-pronged bicycle rack on the rear.
Subsequent investigation revealed the vehicle travelled to Waterbury where it was seen at the Irving gas station located at 1 River Road. A photograph of the vehicle and persons of interest are included with this press release.
Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the vehicle or identities of the people in the photograph are asked to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by using this link:
https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
COURT ACTION: *Pending investigation*
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
