Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,098 in the last 365 days.

Bio-Sep Unveils New Brand Identity as Sonichem

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio-Sep, a UK-based green technology company, is excited to reveal a major rebranding to Sonichem that will take effect immediately. The new brand identity will reinforce the company’s focus on producing sustainable chemicals of the future, and the new name reflects the business’s core proprietary technology for the ultrasonic processing of low-value woody biomass to extract high-value green chemicals.

Sonichem’s new mission and vision statements bolster the company’s contribution to a circular economy where humanity can sustainably meet its chemical needs by maximising the value of renewable resources. A new ripple-effect logo simultaneously embodies the ultrasonic waves used to break apart biomass, as well as the company’s disruption of traditional chemical and forestry industries. Other elements of the brand evolution include a new colour palette that represents a modern green chemicals company, alongside new imagery to reflect sonication effects and the hidden green chemicals naturally contained within biomass.

Adrian Black, CEO at Sonichem, commented: “We are delighted to embrace a fresh identity that demonstrates how our unique, low-energy biorefinery process is sending ripples through the chemical industry. Rebranding to Sonichem reflects the next stage in our growth journey as we supply our partners across multiple sectors with high-quality biochemicals extracted using our ultrasonic technology. We are also currently in the early stages of designing and building a commercial biorefinery plant in response to demand and growth.”

Visit www.sonichem.com to explore the new brand.

About Sonichem

Sonichem (formerly Bio-Sep) is an award-winning clean tech company dedicated to pioneering green chemical production through innovative ultrasonics. Our proprietary technology transforms low-value woody biomass into valuable green chemicals, with applications spanning bio-based materials, resins and composites, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and more. This sustainable solution is currently being showcased at our industrial-scale pilot plant, with plans in place to build a commercial biorefinery.

pressreleases@kdm-communications.com
Sonichem
Sarah Khan

You just read:

Bio-Sep Unveils New Brand Identity as Sonichem

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more