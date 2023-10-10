Sobocinski Calls for an Immediate Investigation into How Hamas was able to Breach Israeli Security

Congressional Rep. Candidate Sobocinski also calls for an immediate investigation into how some of the best intelligence infrastructure was caught off-guard

BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Today and always, it is important to stand with the Jewish community and the nation of Israel. Please pray for those who have lost their lives or been captured", Republican Congressional candidate Sobocinski stated. He continued, "the enemies of Israel have descended to a level of medieval savagery."

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is reputed to be one of the finest armies, with some of the best intelligence, in the world. "How is it possible that a country with some of the best intelligence infrastructure in the world can miss a pending attack of this size and scope?" Congressional Republican candidate Greg Sobocinski is asking. He is calling for an immediate Congressional investigation into these security lapses in Israel. "This was a highly coordinated attack by land, air and sea that was able to succeed, it appears, because Israel may have let down its guard", Sobocinski stated. He continued, "how is it possible when Israel is constantly threatened by hostile actors to not always be on ready alert?"

"Where was the priority? Were they distracted by other, less important matters? Where were the failures and how could this possibly occur? It is important to know," Sobocinski stated.

Sobocinski not only encourages those in Congress to investigate the security failures in Israel immediately but to begin with renewed earnestness to close the southern and northern United States borders to illegal entrants. Sobocinski asks "how many already have illegally entered into the United States with the intention to harm Americans. Do we have any idea?"

Sobocinski stated that it is not only time to be on a war footing in Israel but also at the United States borders. He continued, "we need to heed this warning so we can prevent an attack right here in the United States."

In addition to understanding what went wrong and closing the border, Sobocinski is also calling for an immediate reinstatement of all applicable sanctions, blockades and embargos against Iran.