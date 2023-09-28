Rep. Congressional Candidate Greg Sobocinski (NJ-3) Encourages Both Menendez and Kim to Act as Responsible Statesmen

Urges Senate Majority Leader to Remove Menendez from Foreign Relations Committee

BORDENTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based upon the indictment against Senator Menendez and his wife (United States District Court, Southern District of New York - Sealed Indictment 23 Crim 490), they may be guilty of serious crimes.

However, based upon longstanding legal tradition, Senator Menendez and his wife are to be presumed innocent until a jury of their peers, after reviewing all the evidence, renders a verdict of guilty or not guilty.

It is wrong for Congressman Kim and his fellow Democrats to call for the resignation of Senator Menendez before the matter has been handled in the courts.

Instead of Congressman Kim and Governor Murphy demanding that Menendez resign from his Senate office, they should be urging Senator Menendez to step down from the Foreign Relations Committee so as to remove any cloud of suspicion during this significant time in American history.

Sobocinski urges Senator Schumer to take such action and Sobocinski asks Governor Murphy and his fellow Democrats to join in that call.