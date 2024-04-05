Sobocinski Notifies New Jersey Congressional District 3 County Clerks to Do the Right Thing

Ballots for all candidates should be treated the same says New Jersey Congressional candidate Greg Sobocinski

If a ballot design is unconstitutional for the Democrat Party it is also unconstitutional for the Republican Party” — Greg Sobocinski

BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey District 3 Congressional candidate Greg Sobocinski notified yesterday the three County Clerks in the District (Burlington, Monmouth and Mercer) that failing to treat all candidates the same may inflict "irreparable harm" if the current ballot design system grouping party-endorsed candidates together remains in place.

Sobocinski stated in his email correspondence to each Clerk, "In light of the recent Federal court decision regarding bracketing for primary elections and as a Congressional candidate in New Jersey Congressional District 3, I am asking your office to treat all candidates the same." He continued, "If a ballot design is unconstitutional for the Democrat Party it is also unconstitutional for the Republican Party. [Therefore] (i)t is incumbent upon you to treat them the same as the ballots are put in place for the upcoming primary elections."

Sobocinski's full correspondence to each clerk is shown here.

"In light of the recent Federal court decision regarding bracketing for primary election ballots and as a Congressional candidate in New Jersey Congressional District 3, I am asking your office to treat all candidates the same.

As Judge Zahid N. Quraishi indicated in his ruling 'the public interest clearly favors the protection of constitutional rights'. As a Republican candidate, my constitutional rights are as important as those of the Democrat candidates and protected just the same. Judge Quraishi recognized the importance of fair and equitable ballots giving voters the chance to make a clear and conscious choice of candidates.

This is notification that I and other candidates, Democrat and Republican, may be 'irreparably harmed' if the current ballot design system grouping party-endorsed candidates together remains in place. As a government official, you have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of New Jersey. If a ballot design is unconstitutional for the Democrat Party it is also unconstitutional for the Republican Party. It is incumbent upon you to treat them the same as the ballots are put in place for the upcoming primary elections."