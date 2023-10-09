Submit Release
eCourts is Now Live in Mecklenburg County

eCourts is officially live in Mecklenburg County today, Monday, October 9, 2023. This includes eFiling, Portal, and Odyssey.

Now that eCourts is live, eFiling is required for attorneys for any new filings (including subsequent filings in open cases) made in Mecklenburg County. Attorneys and individuals must register for an account to access File & Serve.

eFiling, also known as File & Serve, enables you to file documents electronically through a single, secure, centralized online location. It also allows you to:

  • Submit court documents online to the clerk's office in eCourts counties.
  • Pay filing fees that are automatically calculated for you when you submit filings.
  • Get a file-stamped electronic copy upon the clerk’s acceptance.
  • Receive filing status updates via email.

Portal allows you to access court information online in eCourts counties, including:

  • Search case information by name, attorney, citation, and more
  • Search for court dates and hearings by name, attorney, case number, and more
  • View case information, records, and documents
  • Make instant online credit card transactions to pay fines and fees

Guide & File is a free online service to help users prepare court documents to file for certain case types.

Learn more at NCcourts.gov/eCourts

