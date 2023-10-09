ATV Accident in Effingham

CONTACT:

Sgt. Alex Lopashanski

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

October 9, 2023

Effingham, NH – On Sunday, October 8, 2023, shortly after 3:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that an ATV accident had occurred in the area of Champion Hill Road. The operator was Jeremy Gagne, 36, of Hudson, NH. Gagne was operating a Polaris side-by-side in an open grass area on private property where he had permission to ride. He was making a turn when the vehicle rolled onto its right side. His 13-year-old daughter was riding in the passenger seat. She was wearing her helmet and seat belt.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Effingham Fire Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded. Gagne and his daughter did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro for evaluation and treatment.