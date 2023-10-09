International Falconry Conference Launched Yesterday Under the Banner "Together for the Sustainability of Falconry"
International Falconry Conference Launched Yesterday Under the Banner "Together for the Sustainability of Falconry"RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Falcon Club hosted the International Falconry Conference this evening, a two-day event held in conjunction with the fifth edition of the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition. The conference brought together numerous falconry experts, specialists, and enthusiasts from within the Kingdom and around the world.
The Club's CEO, Talal Al-Shimeisy, inaugurated the conference, the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the region. He affirmed that the conference is an exceptional event of great importance as it meets the aspirations of the nation and its wise leadership in preserving heritage, identity, and culture. The conference was accompanied by the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, which supports the field of hunting and enhances the legacy of falconry through the exchange of ideas and knowledge with the presence of officials, researchers, enthusiasts, and investors from various countries worldwide. The Kingdom is proud to embrace the heritage of falconry, which is listed on the UNESCO list.
Al-Shimeisy acknowledged the unlimited attention and support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, the General Supervisor of the Saudi Falcon Club, as well as the guidance, diligent follow-up, and constant attention from His Royal Highness the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Falcon Club, have been and still are the real reasons for the success of the Falcon Club. Since its establishment and in a record period, the Club has achieved significant milestones and leaps in terms of the environmental events and programs that have been launched.
The Club organizes five main annual events, including the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, the International Falcon Breeders Auction, the Saudi Falcon Club Auctions, the Molwah Race, and finally, the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival, which has twice entered the Guinness World Records for the number of participating falcons, holding the title of the largest gathering of falcons in the world. There are other events no less important than their predecessors, such as celebrating international days related to the environment, wildlife, and migratory birds. There are also environmental programs, including the "Haddad" program for returning falcons to their original habitats within and outside the Kingdom, which has garnered international recognition after receiving an honorary certificate from the international conference held in Marseille, France, for the countries of the parties to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and has been prepared as an inspiring experience that can be applied in other countries.
Al-Shimeisy added that since its establishment, the Saudi Falcon Club has realized part of its vision to become the leading club in developing and innovating in falconry and falcon breeding and caring, serving as a cultural and economic tributary, and a platform for promoting environmental awareness.
He highlighted the Club's efforts and collaboration with the National Center for Wildlife Development to issue passports for falcons, among other initiatives and partnerships that serve the cultural heritage represented by falcons, focusing on transferring the sustainable hobby to the new generation and preparing the "Falconer of the Future."
The International Falconry Conference discusses six main topics: Falcon diseases, protection of falcons and their habitats (current efforts and challenges), sustainability of the falconry hobby and future prospects, falcon production and breeding farms, legal regulation of falconry and illegal trading, and investment opportunities in this field. The conference also includes workshops on sustainable hunting mechanisms, veterinary health methods for dealing with falcon problems, in addition to breeding methods, investment, and innovation in the manufacture of falconry tools and supplies.
