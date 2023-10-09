Benchmark Gensuite Congratulates The HEICO Companies on Being Named Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards Finalist
Benchmark Gensuite proudly congratulates subscriber The HEICO Companies on being named a Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards Americas 2023 finalist.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions proudly congratulates its valued subscriber, The HEICO Companies, on being named a finalist for the prestigious Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards Americas 2023. The HEICO Companies have earned this recognition in the Safety Performance Improvement category, a testament to their unwavering commitment to enhancing safety and sustainability across their diverse portfolio of businesses.
The Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards Americas are an annual celebration of organizations and individuals who leverage innovative technology to drive positive change in the realms of EHS, ESG, Sustainability, and Operations. These awards highlight the exceptional achievements of those who make significant strides in increasing safety, reducing risk, and contributing to a more sustainable future.
The HEICO Companies, a woman-owned organization with a history spanning over four decades, have consistently delivered sustainability to businesses while preserving their entrepreneurial spirit. With over 9,000 employees and more than 70 operating companies on five continents, HEICO Companies operate in 19 countries and generate revenue exceeding $3.2 billion.
Managing safety and minimizing risk across such a diverse portfolio of businesses and work sites on a global scale is a formidable challenge. The EHS team at The HEICO Companies recognized the need to ensure that risks were comprehensively understood, industry-specific requirements were consistently met, and best practices were effectively shared across the organization.
Benchmark Gensuite’s digital solution, PSI AI Advisor, provided The HEICO Companies with the visibility and usability required to engage leaders and employees while driving continuous improvement across their enterprise. By leveraging insights generated in real-time by PSI AI Advisor, the EHS team demonstrated the tangible value of incorporating this innovative solution into their corporate safety program to their executive leadership.
Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, PSI AI Advisor automates safety processes, identifies hidden risks, and delivers actionable insights instantaneously. With these capabilities, leaders at The HEICO Companies gained the ability to swiftly and accurately identify potentially serious incidents (PSIs) and substantially reduce workplace risk.
By showcasing the significant benefits of AI for EHS program enhancement, the EHS team achieved optimal buy-in and facilitated more informed safety discussions with executive leadership. As a result of their efforts, The HEICO Companies achieved an impressive 85%+ accuracy rate for PSI identification and analyses, leading to a safer and more engaged workforce.
Benchmark Gensuite commends The HEICO Companies for their dedication to excellence in safety performance improvement and sustainability. Their recognition as a finalist for the Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards Americas 2023 is well-deserved and a reflection of their commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in EHS.
We wish The HEICO Companies the best of luck as they compete for this prestigious award, and we are proud to be their partner in achieving EHS and sustainability excellence.
For more information about Benchmark Gensuite and its EHS and Sustainability software solutions, please visit benchmarkgensuite.com.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
Jen Redden
Benchmark Gensuite®
jen.redden@benchmarkdigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube