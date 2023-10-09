Cold Pressed Juice Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cold pressed juice market is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2027, with a 8.93% CAGR, states TBRC's Cold Pressed Juice Global Market Report 2023.

The cold pressed juice market's growth is attributed to obesity rates, with North America expected to dominates the cold pressed juice market share. Key players include Hain Celestial Group, WM. Bolthouse Farms, Green Press Inc., Odwalla Inc., Suja Life LLC, Natalies Orchid Island Juice Company, Greenhouse Juice Co.

Cold Pressed Juice Market Segments
• By Type: Fruit, Vegetables, Blends
• By Packaging Material: Glass, Plastic, Other Packaging Materials
• By Nature: Conventional, Organic
• By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Outlet, Grocery Stores, Online Retailing
• By Geography: The global cold pressed juice market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11993&type=smp

Cold pressed juice is a form of juice created with a hydraulic press that applies several pounds of pressure to extract as much liquid as possible from fresh fruits and vegetables. They provide a variety of health advantages, including increased energy, anti-inflammatory effects, improved eyesight, bodily cleansing, lower cholesterol, and assisting in weight loss.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-pressed-juice-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cold Pressed Juice Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cold Pressed Juice Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Cold Pressed Juice Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

