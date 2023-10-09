Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Village of Cairo
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ashland Village of Jeromesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Belmont St. Clairsville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Belmont County
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019		 Financial Audit
Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Brown Eagle Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Carroll Center Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Champaign Northeast Champaign County Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clark City of Springfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mad River Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Goshen Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jungle Jims Eastgate Economic Development Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clinton Chester Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Buckeye Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Delaware Thompson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Liberty Grand New Community Authority
12/28/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Fairfield Community Improvement Corporation of Baltimore Area
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Franklin Village of Harrisburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
MARYHAVEN, INC.
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Geauga City of Chardon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Greene Village of Yellow Springs
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey City of Cambridge
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Hardin Hardin County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Knox East Knox Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 SERS Examination
East Knox Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 STRS Examination
Centerburg Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lake City of Eastlake
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Licking Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Logan Bellefontaine-Logan County Finance and Development Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of West Liberty
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Zane Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain City of North Ridgeville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Rochester
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lorain County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lucas PT LINK, LLC DBA PT LINK PHYSICAL THERAPY
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Miami Miami County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow North Fork Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Morrow County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Paulding Brown Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Latty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Pickaway Northern Pickaway County Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Mantua-Shalersville Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Preble Preble County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Putnam Jennings Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Richland County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Seneca Seneca County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Fostoria
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby City of Sidney
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Russia Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Village of Orangeville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hubbard Township - City of Hubbard Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Yankee Lake
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Union Millcreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Van Wert Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Warren Turtlecreek-Monroe Raceway Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of South Lebanon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Village of Bradner
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

