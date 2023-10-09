Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Village of Cairo
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ashland
|Village of Jeromesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Belmont
|St. Clairsville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Belmont County
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019
|Financial Audit
|Belmont County Port Authority
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Belmont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Brown
|Eagle Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Carroll
|Center Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Northeast Champaign County Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clark
|City of Springfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mad River Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Goshen Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jungle Jims Eastgate Economic Development Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clinton
|Chester Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Buckeye Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Delaware
|Thompson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Liberty Grand New Community Authority
12/28/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Fairfield
|Community Improvement Corporation of Baltimore Area
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Village of Harrisburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|MARYHAVEN, INC.
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Geauga
|City of Chardon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Village of Yellow Springs
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|City of Cambridge
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Hardin
|Hardin County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Washington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|East Knox Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|SERS Examination
|East Knox Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|STRS Examination
|Centerburg Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|City of Eastlake
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Logan
|Bellefontaine-Logan County Finance and Development Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of West Liberty
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Zane Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|City of North Ridgeville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Rochester
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lorain County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|PT LINK, LLC DBA PT LINK PHYSICAL THERAPY
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Miami
|Miami County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|North Fork Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morrow County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Brown Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Latty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Northern Pickaway County Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Mantua-Shalersville Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Preble
|Preble County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Putnam
|Jennings Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|Richland County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Seneca
|Seneca County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Fostoria
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|City of Sidney
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Russia Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Village of Orangeville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hubbard Township - City of Hubbard Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Yankee Lake
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Union
|Millcreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Warren
|Turtlecreek-Monroe Raceway Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of South Lebanon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Village of Bradner
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit