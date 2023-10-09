India: Cricket World Cup 2023

Advice for travellers to India for the Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealanders heading to this year’s Cricket World Cup, taking place in India from 5 October to 19 November 2023, are advised to read the following information, in conjunction with the travel advisory for India.

Before you go

There will be large numbers of spectators and fans travelling to India in October and November for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

If you are planning to travel to the tournament, we recommend that you organise your trip well in advance. Accommodation demand will be high around match times. New Zealanders will need to be well aware of public transportation schedules as transportation access to the event venues will be strictly controlled.

To avoid disappointment, plan and book your visit as early as possible - well in advance of your arrival in India.

New Zealanders going to the event are strongly encouraged to:

Plan travel and accommodation well in advance and have a contingency in place should things go wrong.

travel and accommodation well in advance and have a contingency in place should things go wrong. Have comprehensive travel insurance that includes cover for theft, hospitalisation, death, repatriation, pre-existing conditions, and any activities you wish to undertake that may be excluded from regular policies. If you do not have insurance, you are expected to pay any costs yourself.

that includes cover for theft, hospitalisation, death, repatriation, pre-existing conditions, and any activities you wish to undertake that may be excluded from regular policies. If you do not have insurance, you are expected to pay any costs yourself. Leave a copy of your travel insurance policy and passport with a trusted family member or friend.

If you are intending on driving in India, make sure your New Zealand driver licence is valid and you obtain an international driving permit well before you depart New Zealand. If you lose your New Zealand driver licence while overseas, contact the New Zealand Transport Agency about a replacement or to obtain a 'certificate of particulars'.

, make sure your New Zealand driver licence is valid and you obtain an international driving permit well before you depart New Zealand. If you lose your New Zealand driver licence while overseas, contact the New Zealand Transport Agency about a replacement or to obtain a ‘certificate of particulars’. Check/update your enrolment details for the General Election and find out how to vote from overseas on the Vote NZ website.

and find out how to vote from overseas on the Vote NZ website. Register your contact details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade so we can send you important information following an emergency.



Safety and security

Petty crime, including pickpocketing and bag-snatching is common, particularly in crowded areas such as markets, airports and on buses, metros and trains (including overnight and long-distance trains). We advise New Zealanders to be alert to their surroundings at all times and take steps to safeguard and secure their personal belongings, including your passport and other travel documents.

Women travellers should take particular care, even when travelling in a group and avoid travelling alone, especially at night.

Scams are common throughout India. Some scams targeting travellers include fake tour guide services and train tickets, taxi drivers taking clients on unwanted tours and extended rides, or bank card details being copied from compromised ATMs. There is a significant threat of terrorism in India. New Zealanders should exercise a high degree of caution and security awareness when travelling in India and avoid all rallies and demonstrations. Make sure you familiarise yourself with the advice on the travel advisory for India.

Exercise vigilance and avoid taking public transport, or in taxis and auto-rickshaws after dark. If you have to use a taxi, get one from hotel taxi ranks, try to avoid hailing taxis on the street.

Please be aware that some items will not be allowed inside the stadium and can be confiscated. It is illegal to drink alcohol in public places except restaurants and bars who have a license.



Lost or stolen passports

The New Zealand High Commission New Delhi does not issue passports. If your NZ passport has been lost, stolen or damaged, you must apply for a replacement online : www.passports.govt.nz. It will be issued and despatched by DHL courier from the NZ Passports Office in London or Wellington.

: www.passports.govt.nz. It will be issued and despatched by DHL courier from the NZ Passports Office in London or Wellington. If you need to travel in a hurry, apply for an ‘urgent’ passport. It will be processed within 3 working days, plus courier delivery time.

When you lodge an application, your previous passport will be automatically invalid for travel so make sure you have made every effort to find it.

For all New Zealand passport questions, contact the NZ Passports Office in London: Tel: +44 207 968 2730 or email london@dia.govt.nz.

General Health

It is not mandatory to wear mask in public places, carry hand sanitizers or carry tissues so you can wash your hands easily. Mosquito repellent will be useful for the evenings as this is the mosquito season. You could also pack some basic medicine and rehydration sachets in case of getting “Delhi belly”.

Drink bottled water with the seal intact as tap water is not suitable for drinking. Avoid ice in drinks or fresh fruit juices as they may contain tap water. Even salads may be a risk if washed in tap water.

Where to get help

In an emergency call 112 for fire, ambulance or police.

Consular assistance

Most visits to India are trouble free. When things do go wrong, New Zealand travellers generally make every effort to help themselves before reaching out. But we are here to assist. Consular staff at the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi can give advice with the aim of helping you to help yourself. For information on what the Embassy can or cannot do, see: Our services | SafeTravel

India does not recognise dual nationality. Travellers should read our advice on dual citizenship here.

New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi

Sir Edmund Hillary Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Hours: Mon - Fri 0830 - 1700 hrs

Telephone: +91 11 4688 3170

Lost/Stolen Passports: +44 207 968 2730

nzhcindia@mfat.net

New Zealand 24/7 consular emergency line

For emergencies (e.g. hospitalisation/death) involving a New Zealand citizen overseas, see When things go wrong | SafeTravel or call the 24/7 Call Centre for advice: +64 99 20 20 20 (or from within NZ: 0800 30 10 30). Contact your travel insurer to invoke the relevant policy cover for your situation.

