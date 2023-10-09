Submit Release
D-Central Revolutionizes Cryptocurrency Mining with Home-Based Mining Heaters and Antminer S19 Pro Slim Edition

Antminer S19 Pro Slim Edition for silent and efficient home mining on both 120V and 220-240V.

A Pioneering Fusion of Efficient Home Heating and Profitable Bitcoin Mining Delivers a Sustainable, User-Friendly Experience

Innovative Antminer heaters redefine home mining, uniting warmth & wealth. Join our revolution - sustainable, efficient, accessible Bitcoin mining for all.”
— Jonathan Bertrand
LAVAL, QC, CANADA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an extraordinary breakthrough, D-Central Technologies, a trailblazer in the cryptocurrency mining industry, has introduced a game-changing product lineup, seamlessly merging Bitcoin mining with home heating to create a sustainable and lucrative mining experience within your very own home.
Antminer Space Heater Editions: Embrace the Mining Season

As the seasons shift, D-Central Technologies presents the Antminer S9, T17, and S17 Space Heater Editions. These innovative heaters, born from the collaboration between Cryptocloaks and D-Central, serve dual roles: enveloping living spaces in warmth and mining Bitcoin. The company encourages enthusiasts to act promptly and place their orders now, capitalizing on the current capacity to avoid potential delays during the peak in November.

Antminer S19 Pro Slim Edition: Elite Mining at Home

Introducing the Antminer S19 Pro Slim Edition, the first 120V compatible Antminer 19 series miner, traditionally reserved for large-scale mining farms. Now, this exclusive product is available to home miners through D-Central. It embodies silent, efficient, and powerful Bitcoin mining, capable of doubling as a heater or a silent miner within your residence. This D-Central exclusive represents our commitment to delivering top-tier mining efficiency right to your doorstep.

Noteworthy in this revolution is the introduction of the Loki Kit, available as a DIY option on the D-Central website. This versatile kit empowers miners to explore new horizons, making the Antminer S19 Pro Slim Edition even more adaptable and efficient. It's a transformative addition that opens doors to expanded capabilities and unparalleled mining potential.

Bitaxe and BitaxeUltra: A Legacy of Innovation Continues

D-Central remains at the forefront of open-source mining innovation, offering the Bitaxe and BitaxeUltra product line. Currently assembling the first batch of Bitaxe Ultra, shipping commences imminently. Preorders are open for Batch 5 of Bitaxe and Batch 2 of BitaxeUltra, underscoring our dedication to providing cutting-edge, open-source mining solutions.

Sustainable, Efficient, and Democratized Mining with D-Central Technologies

D-Central Technologies, the largest ASIC repair center in Canada, is not just a provider of innovative mining solutions; it's a cornerstone in the sustainable and efficient mining landscape. Our commitment to democratizing Bitcoin mining, ensuring sustainability, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, shapes the present and future of cryptocurrency mining. Our products aren't just about profitability; they stand as a testament to responsible and accessible mining for all.

About D-Central Technologies

D-Central Technologies goes beyond being a Bitcoin mining solutions provider; it's a catalyst for change in the cryptocurrency mining landscape, offering solutions that democratize mining and make it sustainable and environmentally responsible. With products that blend practicality with profitability, D-Central continues to reshape the cryptocurrency mining landscape.

Antminer Space Heater XL: You can now Turn Antminer T17 & S17 into Silent Miners & Heaters

